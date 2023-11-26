3 Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 56 Lakh In Maharashtra's Palghar: Police

Cops said Nigerians were remanded police in custody till November 30 (Representational)

Police have arrested three Nigerian nationals from Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized banned drugs worth Rs 55.92 lakh from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, the Tulinj police laid a trap on Saturday night and arrested the three persons from a room at Pragati Nagar in the Nalla Sopara area, a police release said.

The police seized from them 554.02 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 55,40,200 and 2.63 kg of ganja worth Rs 52,000, it said.

The three Nigerian nationals, in the age group of 36 to 38 years, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

They were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till November 30, the release said.

The Tulinj police had two days back also arrested two Nigerians, including a woman, and seized from them prohibited items worth Rs 1,05,485, it added.

