Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized From Car In Assam

Yaba tablets with a market value of around Rs 40 crore were seized.

In a major crackdown, Assam police seized nearly 90 kg of Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 crore from Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to reports, a team of Karimganj police intercepted an Alto car at Nischintapur in Bagargul and seized the contraband.

A drug peddler identified as Hafiz Uddin was arrested, said police.

Karimganj superintendent of police Padmanav Baruah said, "It's a proud moment for us. Nearly, 90 kg of Yaba tablets with a market value of around Rs 40 crore were seized by vigilant home guards of Assam police from a vehicle in Karimganj. Due to their alertness, we have successfully seized the huge quantity of drugs,".

"The driver of the vehicle Hafiz Uddin tried to lure the home guards by paying a bribe of Rs 20 lakh but they refused and caught him. After the Village Defense party's intervention, the drug peddler was arrested. We have registered a case under NDPS Act and further investigation has been going on," said Padmanav Baruah.