Drugs Hidden In Wedding Card Seized At Airport, Old Video Goes Viral

A girl was caught with the wedding card carrying the drugs at the airport.

A video showing customs officials at an airport cutting open a wedding card to find drugs concealed inside is gaining traction on social media. Originally posted two years ago, the video shows officials removing the cover of the wedding card and tearing it apart to find drugs concealed very cleverly. The video has been shared again on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma. He says in the post that a girl was carrying the wedding cards, but during checking it was found that drugs were present inside it. This video has become a topic of discussion on social media.

The video has amassed more than 1.5 lakh views and over 5,000 likes. Users wanted to know how the girl was able to take the drugs inside, and some of them wanted to know how the officials actually caught her.

A girl with wedding cards caught on the airport.



The cards contained drugs.



Be careful ... do not take anything from anyone on the airport,



Regardless of its shape, size, item. Neither old nor young, male/female/child, anyone whosoever ! pic.twitter.com/IM64El9K1u — Rupin Sharma (@rupin1992) September 11, 2022

The incident took place in February 2020 in Bengaluru when customs officials seized over five kilogram of Ephedrine worth Rs 5.05 crore, which was concealed in 43 wedding invitation cards.

According to the department, the export consignment was booked by a Madurai-based exporter, and was reportedly being smuggled to Australia.

The officials had to cut open the invitation cards with scissors to recover the drugs.

Ephedrine is a controlled substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 read with NDPS (Regulation of controlled substance) Order 1993.

Earlier this month, the special cell of the Delhi Police seized one of the largest consignments of methamphetamine and arrested two Afghan nationals.

The 312.5 kg consignment of methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin was worth Rs 1200 crore, according to Delhi Police.