Drugs, Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 29 Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In Mizoram

The drug-peddlers arrested in Mizoram with heroin from Myanmar

The Assam Rifles and other law-enforcement agencies in separate operations in Mizoram since Saturday night have seized heroin and foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 29 crore smuggled from Myanmar, and arrested six people, army sources said.

The Aizawl battalion of the Assam Rifles along with the anti-narcotics squad of Aizawl caught two drug-peddlers and recovered 436 soap cases containing 5 kg heroin worth Rs 25 crore at village Saichal in Mizoram's Saitual district on Saturday night.

The Mizoram Police arrested three people at Chalbawiha junction police checkpost in Champhai district and seized 1.3 kg of heroin valued at Rs 1.75 crore. The drug-peddlers were travelling in a van between Zokhawthar and Aizawl.

In the third incident, the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police while randomly checking vehicles on the outskirts of village Zote in Champhai district caught a man with 73 grams (six soap boxes) of heroin valued at Rs 80 lakh.

62 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 80 lakh at Tlangsam, Mizoram

In the fourth incident, the Assam Rifles during routine operations today recovered 62 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 80 lakh at Tlangsam, and 73 grams of heroin at Zote in Champhai worth Rs 51.1 lakh.

An Assam Rifles statement said smuggling of drugs from Myanmar is a major cause of concern for the state as well as the country.