'Truth Prevails': Jailed Maharashtra Minister's Daughter On Aryan Khan

Fourteen other accused have been charged by the anti-drugs agency.(File)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was today given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case, due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

The NCB said no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and there was no "substantial evidence" to charge him and five others.

Fourteen other accused have been charged by the anti-drugs agency.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik Shaikh tweeted, "Farziwada exposed! Truth always prevails!".

After the arrest of Aryan Khan last year in October, Nawab Malik's frequent controversial allegations against Sameer Wankhede made him a household name.

Nawab Malik had last year alleged that the raid onboard a Mumbai cruise was "forgery", and it was carried out at the behest of the BJP to frame Aryan Khan.

Further referring to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Maharashtra minister said that attempts were made to malign the name of Bollywood.

Mr Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

The husband of Nawab Malik's other daughter, Nilofar Malik Khan, was also arrested in January 2021 by a NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede, for alleged possession of drugs. Sameer Khan was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

The Malik family had claimed that Sameer's arrest was "politically motivated".