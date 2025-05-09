Drones In J&K, Rajasthan, Blackout In Several Cities: What We Know So Far

Pakistan has launched another attack tonight at many areas in northern India. Drones have been sighted over Jammu, Pathankot, Samba, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, according to initial reports.

There is blackout in all the above areas, in addition to Srinagar and Rajasthan's northernmost city Sri Ganganagar.

The drones are being intercepted, army sources said.

Explosions were also heard in Jammu, Poonch, Barmer, and Pokhran.

Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) are firing artillery rounds at several areas, including Akhnoor, Samba, and Poonch.

An explosion was heard over Srinagar at 9.22 pm.

There is intense air activity over Amritsar, locals reported.

Verified visuals from Barmer, sent by NDTV reporters, show drones flying over the area.

In Jaisalmer, sirens are blaring amid the sound of explosions.

"It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.