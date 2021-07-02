Drone Seen Over Indian Embassy In Islamabad, India Protests: Sources

The drone sighting at Indian embassy compound in Islamabad is a serious matter (Representational)

A drone was seen over the Indian High Commission compound in Islamabad, sources have said. India has registered a strong protest with Pakistan over the security breach, they said. This sighting at the Indian embassy in Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions over a drone attack on an air force base in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The technology used in Sunday's drone strikes on the Indian Air Force base indicate "state-support" and involvement of Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, Corps Commander of the 15 Corps in Srinagar, told NDTV on Wednesday.

The security breach by the drone at the high-security Indian embassy inside Pakistani soil is likely to worsen the situation.

Over the past couple of years there have been reports of Pakistan using drones to drop weapons across the border. The Border Security Force (BSF) has frequently reported drone sightings and has shot down some in the last few months.

In Punjab in August 2019, a crashed drone was found in a village in Amritsar. The following month, terrorists arrested by security forces allegedly revealed drugs and weapons had been dropped in the state over eight separate drone flights.