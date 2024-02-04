In Drone Footage, Winter Wonderland Of India

Gulmarg, a renowned tourist spot in north Kashmir, was blanketed in several feet of snow, showed stunning drone footage, with temperatures plummeting to several degrees below freezing point for the past 72 hours and a low minus 7.0 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

The snowfall has forced the cancellation of all flights from Srinagar airport for the day.

The traffic movement is also slow as the roads are slippery. Authorities are clearing snow from roads so that vehicular movement is possible.

Winter snow covered tress, and pathways, showed the video.

#WATCH | J&K's Gulmarg covered in a thick blanket of snow as snowfall continues in the region.



Celebrated for its enchanting landscapes, Gulmarg is a popular skiing destination and draws tourists from all over the world.

"We have loads and loads of snow. We're just enjoying it, it's amazing and we are expecting some more snow. So come to Gulmarg and enjoy skiing. It's an amazing sport for physical fitness--for the legs, core and everything else. It's a wonderful sport. I encourage all of you to come and ski," a tourist told news agency ANI.

The plains of Kashmir saw moderate snowfall, while heavy snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches, said officials.

Authorities have issued avalanche warnings for hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir, urging people to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 24 hours.

Although 'Chilla-i-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest winter period - ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.