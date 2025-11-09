Driver, Conductor Attacked Inside Private Bus In Kerala's Kottayam

The driver and conductor of an inter-state private bus were brutally assaulted by a group of men at Kodimatha in Kerala's Kottayam district on Sunday evening. The attack took place on a Pathanamthitta-Bengaluru private service and a CCTV footage of it is being widely circulated on social media.

The crew said the men had booked their seats online from Chingavanam and Kodimatha but failed to reach the pick-up point on time. The driver instructed them to board from the next stop, as the bus was already delayed.

The group allegedly followed the bus, boarded at the next stop and confronted the crew.

CCTV footage shows them entering the cabin, arguing with the driver and then attacking him and the conductor. Two more men boarded from Kodimatha and joined the assault.

Ajith and the conductor sought treatment at Kottayam District Hospital.

The Kottayam West Police have registered a case based on their complaint and started an investigation.

