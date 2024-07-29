IAS Coaching Centre's Basement, Where 5 Classes Were Running, Sealed

The sealed basement room at Drishti IAS at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi

Three deaths at a popular civil services coaching centre's flooded basement, which was built allegedly in violation of rules, has nudged the authorities to crack down on alleged encroachments and illegal constructions.

Drishti IAS coaching centre, which draws hundreds of civil services aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar, found new locks on the door and a stamped paper across the entrance that demanded the office contact the city authorities. Officials ruled that the classes running in the basement were in violation of the law.

Five rooms were sealed off.

The Delhi Police has arrested the owner and the coordinator of the Rau's IAS Study Circle and charged them for culpable homicide after three students - Shreya Yadav (25) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Ernakulam in Kerala - died in its flooded basement on Saturday night.

Officials have said an absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.

Civic authorities have started bulldozer action in the area to remove encroachment blocking drains and contributing to the waterlogging problem.

The Rajinder Nagar coaching centre's library, it has emerged, was functioning in violation of the rules as the civic body had allowed its use only for parking and storage.

The civic body has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the executive engineer and assistant engineer of Karol Bagh Zone following the incident.

The basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh were sealed on Sunday for violating building bye-laws amid protests by students. Earth movers were used to remove encroachment over drains in the area following student protests.

The government issued guidelines on the regulation of coaching centers in January this year, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

The student deaths have also sparked a BJP vs AAP.

