'Carelessness': Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti On Delhi Basement Tragedy

Vikas Divyakirti said that he would not do anything that is not allowed in Delhi.

Following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS said that he would not do anything that is not allowed in Delhi and would work only in approved buildings.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Dr Divyakirti said, "Keeping in view the recent incident that occurred, I have full realisation that it was carelessness. It never came to our minds. I am saying it through your channel that in case we get permission in the future, we will not work in the basement."

"We do not take such buildings on rent that do not have fire exits, so that under no circumstances, the life of any child or staff is compromised. This is our intention. I made a mistake in understanding; I apologise to the entire country and the entire society that a mistake was made and that the mistake should not be repeated in future," he said.

The incident occurred at Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening after heavy rains.

Dr Divyakirti said they have created a WhatsApp group and appointed a divisional head rank officer to look after the safety of the building.

"We appointed a divisional head rank officer 1.5 years ago who only looked after the safety of the building. In January 2023, we created a WhatsApp group, and I am one of its members. The work of that group is to check 16 points: whether the doors are open, the fire exit is clear, there is no obstruction on it, and the roof doors are open so that in case of an emergency, students can be taken out."

He also claimed that there are at least two exits at every building housing a coaching centre in Delhi.

"These 16 points are checked daily...I would like you to get a chance if you can do a survey and go to any of our branches in Delhi or outside Delhi; if any building does not have at least 2 exits, then I am responsible," he added.

Dr Divyakirti assured that they will run any coaching institute in the basement in the future.

He also claimed that they put a lot of effort into building safety norms and emphasised that every coaching centre has a fire safety exit.

"I am assuring you about it. And I will wish to see that no coaching institute runs in the basement in New Delhi. And if it runs above the basement, then it should have a fire safety exit. I want to clarify one more thing. You may feel I am making a big claim. I am openly saying that with the kind of effort we put in the matter of building safety norms, I am sure that you will not find it anywhere...," he said.

