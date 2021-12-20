Scientist Arrested In Delhi Court Blast Falls Sick, Suicide Bid Suspected

The scientist was arrested for allegedly planting explosives in the court to target a lawyer

A scientist with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), who was arrested for allegedly planting explosives at a Delhi court, has been hospitalised after he complained of vomiting and stomach ache.

Sources from Delhi Police said Bharat Bhushan Kataria, 47, tried to die by suicide in police custody. A PTI report quoted a senior police officer as saying that doctors had told police that Kataria consumed liquid handwash.

His condition is now learnt to be stable and he is under observation. After he complained of stomach ache, a judge approved a two-day judicial custody for him and directed that he be admitted to AIIMS.

The senior DRDO scientist was arrested for allegedly planting explosives on Delhi's Rohini court premises to target his neighbour Amit Vashisht, a lawyer. The two were locked in an old dispute and had filed several cases against each other, including on matters such as water supply.

Kataria was questioned by the Delhi Police's special cell Friday and arrested the same day. He was in police custody since then and was being questioned.

According to a PTI report, Kataria was found unconscious Saturday night and later complained of vomiting and stomach ache. "When police personnel went to check on him at the hospital, he told them that he didn't consume anything. But we spoke to the doctors and they said he had consumed hand wash," the officer said.

The officer added that Kataria was not cooperating in the investigation. "He is misleading and manipulating the investigation team by evading questioning. He is uncooperative and is using all means to avoid interrogation," a senior police officer has said, according to the PTI report.

The IED planted by Kataria had triggered a low-intensity explosion in a courtroom on December 9. Naib Court head constable Rajeev was injured in the blast.

Police had said ammonium nitrate was used in the IED. The IED was not properly assembled, so only the detonator exploded. Police had said the explosion would have been much more damaging if the explosive went off.

Kataria had entered the court in the guise of a lawyer and escaped after the blast. Police are now probing how he managed to bring the IED inside the court premises.