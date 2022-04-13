Video: 5 People Fall Into A Drain As Concrete Slab Collapses

The five people suffered minor injuries

Five people fell into a drain after a concrete cover caved in under their weight in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A puncture-repair shop was being run over the drain in the city's Baba Bawdi area, near the railway station.

The incident occurred on April 7 around 9.30 pm and was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the video, four people can be seen chatting while one person was repairing a motorbike beside them. A large number of tyres of heavy vehicles were kept on concrete covering the drain.

Suddenly the concrete cover caved in and all five men fell into the drain. The motorbike fell on top of the people.

The video showed a person standing nearby rushing to help them. Fortunately, the drain was dry and five people suffered minor injuries.

Usually, people set up puncture-repair shops on roadside pavements and over drains like these in many cities. Some of these coverings are old and in need of repair, increasing the chances for more such incidents.