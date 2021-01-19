Dr V Shanta, Adyar Cancer Institute Founder Dies. PM Modi Pays Tribute

PM Modi condoles death of Dr V Shanta, founder of Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dr V Shanta, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai. Dr V Shanta died on Tuesday morning. She was 93. "Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise. Om Shanti, PM Modi tweeted. Dr V Shanta had played a key role along with Dr Krishnamurthi in the development of the Cancer Institute.

"As Chairwoman of the Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai, she championed the cause of providing health to those without wealth...," Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan said in his tribute to Dr V Shanta.

With the sad demise of renowned oncologist Dr V Shanta, we have lost a great humanitarian.



As Chairwoman of the Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai, she championed the cause of providing health to those without wealth.



My deepest condolences to her family.y pic.twitter.com/ywP0kfXv4k — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 19, 2021

The Adyar Cancer Institute in its tribute to Dr V Shanta said, "Her entire medical life over 50 years has been dedicated to the mission of organizing care of cancer patients, the study of the disease, its prevention and control, the generation of specialists and scientists in different aspects of Oncologic Sciences."

Dr V Shanta was awarded the Padma Shri in 1986 and the Padma Bhushan in 2006. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards, Dr V Shanta will be remembered for her tremendous efforts towards making quality and affordable cancer treatment accessible for the underprivileged people.