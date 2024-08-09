"Don't Want A Stampede": Chief Justice As Aamir Khan Visits Supreme Court

In a rare and highly-anticipated event, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is in Supreme Court today for a special screening of the film 'Laapata Ladies'. The movie is being screened for the judges, their families and officials of the registry with an aim of spreading awareness on gender equality. The event is part of the celebrations marking the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Supreme Court.

While announcing the actor's arrival, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud put on his funny hat and said, "I don't want a stampede in court. But Aamir Khan is here today."

The screening will take place from 4.15 pm to 6.20 pm in the Auditorium of the C-block Administrative Building Complex.

The movie 'Laapataa Ladies' explores themes of gender equality and has been acclaimed for its thoughtful and poignant portrayal of social issues. The Supreme Court's decision to feature this film underscores its commitment to promoting discussions on gender equality and social justice.

According to an official communication from the court's administration, the screening will be attended by CJI Chandrachud, other judges of the Supreme Court, their partners, and officials from the court's registry.

Aamir Khan, known for his commitment to social issues through his films, and Kiran Rao, who has directed the film, will be present to engage with the audience, making this screening a unique blend of cinema and judiciary.

'Laapataa Ladies' is based on the story of two young brides who get swapped in the train en route to their new husbands' homes. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles. The film has been jointly produced by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions, and Kindling Pictures.