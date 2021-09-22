'Dont Know My Name? MM, MM': Trinamool MLA's Pujo Rap. Enough Said

The song begins with the iconic Pujo song "Jago tumi jago " and then moves to a rap

Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra, known for his social media presence, has come up with a music video that tries to capture the flavour of two eagerly awaited events for West Bengal -- Durga Puja and the Bhabanipur bypoll that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting to be elected to the Assembly.

The Kamarhati MLA, who is known to cause ripples in social media with his quirky styling and humour, is seen in the video singing a number, "India Wanna've Her Betiya". The song begins with "Jago tumi jago ", one of the songs from the Mahisasuramardini radio programme that is an inseparable part of Durga Puja. Madan Mitra's number then moves to a rap, as the legislator, first seen in the video in traditional Bengali attire, switches to hip-hop style.

The number is peppered with his signature expression, "Lovely" and the new and unmissable line, "Don't know my name? MM MM".

What is equally significant is the political messaging. "India wanna've her betiya" is unmistakably a play on "Bangla nijer meyeke chai", the Trinamool's slogan for the Assembly polls held earlier this year. Through the slogan, the party projected Ms Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal taking on the "outsider" force of the BJP.