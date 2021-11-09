'Don't Get The Secret Of Kiren Rijiju's Youth': Chief Justice Joshes Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju is taking several steps for appointing Judges, Chief Justice NV Ramana said (FILE)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana thanked Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and the government today for creation of legal infrastructure and the appointment of judges. His praise also came with some open pleasantry. "I don't understand the secret of Rijiju's youth," Chief Justice Ramana said.

Chief Guest at a celebration of Legal Services Day at Sharda University Campus in Greater Noida, the Chief Justice of India said Mr Rijiju -- who was also present on stage -- was the "The only Law Minister or politician in recent times, who recognised our judicial hard work and appreciated us".

"He is taking several steps for appointing Judges and helping with legal infrastructure. I thank him and the government for these steps… We also thank him for recognising the hard work and services of the judiciary," the Chief Justice said.

"He (Mr Rijiju) is young and dynamic and has taken so much interest in resolving so many issues," CJI Ramana said, then jocularly added, "If both of us (the CJI and Kiren Rijiju) go to a college to seek admission, people will immediately admit him, thinking he is a young boy but they will reject me as an old man. I don't understand the secret of Rijiju's youth".

Mr Rijiju -- very active on social media -- drew applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a dance video he had uploaded on Twitter. The clip showed the MP from the Arunachal West constituency joining in the traditional dance of the Sajolang people of a local village.

"Our Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh," PM Modi had tweeted.

Mr Rijiju frequently shares health and fitness-related videos with his followers and on occasion had even flaunted his vocal skills.

The last time, he had uploaded a clip in which he sang an iconic Kishore Kumar song "to please the young and smart Arunachal Civil Service Officers" on completing their customised training programme.

At the programme today, the law minister spoke of the independence of judiciary and spoke of the government's commitment to maintain it.

"The strength of judiciary is very critical for the survival of democracy… We have to make simple laws, in simple language convenient for everyone. This doesn't mean Judges and lawyers will become jobless," he said, adding that he has discussed the matter with the Chief Justice of India.