Don't Delay In Issuing Caste Certificate: Mamata Banerjee To Officials

Mamata Banerjee has instructed officials not to delay in issuing caste certificate to applicants.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday instructed officials not to delay in issuing caste certificate to applicants. Addressing an administrative review meeting in North Dinajpur district, she said that even if one member of a family has a caste certificate, issuance of similar documents for second generation applicants should be completed within a month of getting the application and necessary papers.

"There will be no enquiry if a second generation member of a family is applying for a caste certificate. It should not take more than a month to issue them the certificate," Ms Banerjee said at the meeting.

She said that officials should also guide applicantsto upload the necessary documents required to get the certificates. The chief minister also directed the officials to launch an app in connection with this to assist applicants.

Earlier, in the day, Ms Banerjee announced several schemes including the 'Snehalay', 'Jay Johar Pension','Tapashili Bandhu Pension' among several others at the publicdistribution programme.

Ms Banerjee said under the 'Snehalay' scheme, the state government would provide applicants with a fund of Rs 1.20 lakh to build a house.