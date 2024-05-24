"Don't Consider Opposition My Enemy": PM Modi To NDTV

PM Modi said he was open to constructive criticism and advice, from experienced Opposition leaders.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about a range of issues including opposition attacks, his development philosophy, and the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about opposition leaders' criticism, PM Modi said that he does not regard them as his enemies. He insisted that he intends to work collaboratively with Opposition leaders.

"I never challenge and I want to take them along. I do not underestimate anyone. They have formed the government for 60-70 years. I want to learn the good things that they did. I do not consider the Opposition as the enemy," PM Modi told NDTV.

"If they have anyone experienced who wants to advise me then I welcome it. They can say whatever they want to the media - good or bad, but if they have anything to offer for the country's good then I welcome them. I don't wish any ill upon anyone," PM Modi said.

"I want to get rid of 'old mentality'. I cannot use traditions and laws that were made in the 18th century to build India's future in the 21st century. I want to make a change by reform, perform and transform," he added.

PM Modi also responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration that June 4 (the day of election results) is be the BJP-led government's expiry date. "She is speaking the truth. This government has to end on June 4, and then a new government has to be formed. This is constitutional that the term of the government has to end, there is nothing political in it. After the elections, a new government will be formed and we will form a new government," he grinned.

"Main toh avinashi hoon, main toh kashi ka hoon.. Kashi toh avinashi hai (I am indestructible, I am from Kashi (Varanasi), Kashi is indestructible)."

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases with the results scheduled to be declared on June 4.

