'Done, By The Grace Of God': Justice Arun Mishra After Final Judgment

Justice Arun Mishra has declined the Supreme Court Bar Association's invitation for a farewell ceremony.

Justice Arun Mishra, who retires from the Supreme Court tomorrow after more than six years, sounded relieved after delivering judgment today in the last case he heard. "Shiv-ji ki kripa se ye aakhri judgment bhi ho gaya (The final judgment has been delivered, by the grace of Lord Shiva," Justice Mishra said after his bench delivered a verdict issuing directions on the management of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The ancient temple of Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the court had been dealing with the issue of protecting the 'Jyotirlingam', the representation of Lord Shiva there.

Justice Mishra's tenure in the top court has been peppered with some key verdicts, including on the legality of the SC/ST Act Amendment Act and the contempt case against lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan.

Earlier this morning, Justice Mishra also delivered a judgment on the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) issue for telecom companies, allowing them a 10-year time window to make the payments.

The outgoing judge has declined the Supreme Court Bar Association's invitation for a farewell ceremony, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, he wrote that taking into consideration the "severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function".

He, however, assured them that he would visit the bar to pay his respects when the situation improves.

The son of Justice HG Mishra of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Arun Mishra was elevated to the Supreme Court from the Calcutta High Court in July 2014.

He practised constitutional, civil, industrial, service and criminal law and served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.