'India Was Great, Trip Was Very Successful': Trump After Returning To US

US President Donald Trump, who concluded his two-day India visit on Tuesday, tweeted today that his trip "was very successful". His first official visit to India was aimed at deepening the strategic bilateral partnership, the White House said after he ended his whirlwind 36-hour tour to the country.

In a tweet, soon after his return to the United States, President Trump tweeted: "Just landed. India was great, trip very successful. Heading to the White House. Meetings and calls scheduled today. @CDCgov, @SecAzar and all doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus! Briefing this afternoon (sic)."

President Trump began his two-day visit to India on Monday. First lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner accompanied him.

Among the major highlights of his visit, was his address at the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad - said to be the world's largest - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where over one lakh people were present.

President Trump and wife Melania also tried their hand at spinning the charkha at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Their second stop was Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the most beautiful monuments in the world.

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," President Trump wrote in the visitors' book.

He also announced a $3 billion defence deal between India and the US on Monday.

On Tuesday, President repeated his offer of mediating between India and Pakistan despite New Delhi rejecting it more than once.

"I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan) is so good. Anything I can do to mediate, I would do," he said.

He also threw in more words of praise for PM Modi, saying he "is a strong man, I have seen him in action, he will take care of it."

President Trump also responded to questions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the clashes in Delhi and religious freedom.

On CAA, he said: "I won't discuss the CAA, I'll leave that up to India and hopefully they will do the right thing."

In response to questions about a possible trade deal between India and America, he said India has "probably the highest tariffs in the world and this has to stop, at least with the United States",

Earlier today, Ivanka Trump, 38, treated her nearly 6 million Instagram followers to glimpses from the trip throughout her stay. In her latest Instagram post, she thanked India while sharing a lovely picture from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra.