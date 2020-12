Donald Trump launched into another litany of baseless claims.

Donald Trump launched into another litany of baseless claims that the US presidential election was stolen from him at his first post-poll rally on Saturday, telling the crowd he would still end up winning.

"We're winning this election," Trump said at the rally in Valdosta, Georgia, adding later that "we will still win it."

"It's rigged. It's a fixed deal," he said of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.