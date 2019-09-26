'These Are 2 Nuclear Countries. Got To Work It Out': Trump On India, Pak

US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on sidelines of UNGA.

India and Pakistan are at very serious odds over Kashmir right now, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, adding that he would do "whatever he can" to settle the issue between the two neighbouring countries.

President Trump also said he has had "very productive conversations" with the leaders of India and Pakistan on the margins of UN General Assembly. "With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be," he told during a news a conference.

"You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries... two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, got to work it out," he added.

President Trump has more than once made a pitch to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan, which New Delhi has strongly opposed so far. On Tuesday, the fourth offer at mediation came hours before he met PM Modi for bilateral talks in New York, the fourth meeting between the two leaders after PM Modi won a second term.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, they're talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views and I'm concerned about it," Mr Trump had said on Tuesday after he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly. The first offer of arbitration on Kashmir also came when he was addressing the media along with Imran Khan in July.

On Tuesday, India responded curtly to the offer, saying its position - that there can be no third-party mediation - is known.

"There is no change in that position", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said this morning, responding to Mr Trump's latest remarks. "I think it has been articulated by Prime Minister earlier. It was articulated yesterday by the foreign secretary so that position remains," he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.