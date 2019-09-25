Trump 'Encouraged PM To Fulfil Promise To Better Lives Of Kashmiris': White House

Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

US President Donald Trump, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, "encouraged him to improve ties with Pakistan and fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Finally, both leaders expressed concerns about the situation in Afghanistan and shared ideas about how to work together to promote security and prosperity in the country."

The White House said the two leaders also discussed progress on different aspects of their strategic partnership and upcoming opportunities to ensure it remains strong.

"The President reaffirmed the importance of greatly increasing trade between the United States and India, and highlighted the need for resolving barriers to free, fair, and reciprocal trade, which includes improving United States companies' market access in India. The President noted good progress on defence and security cooperation."

President Trump has more than once made a pitch to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan, in the fourth offer at mediation which New Delhi has strongly opposed so far. The offer came just hours before he met PM Modi for bilateral talks in New York on Tuesday.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, they're talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views and I'm concerned about it," he told reporters ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly.

The statement came less than 24 hours after Mr Trump, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by his side, renewed his offer of arbitration on Kashmir.

India responded curtly to the offer, saying its position - that there can be no third-party mediation - is known. The government on August 5 scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and divided it into two Union Territories.

Addressing a joint briefing before his talks with Imran Khan, President Trump said if India and Pakistan wanted him to mediate on Kashmir, he was "ready, willing and able".

