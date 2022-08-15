Domino's Response After Pic Shows Mop Hanging Over Pizza Dough

The man did not reveal the exact location of the outlet, but made it clear the it is in Bengaluru.

Customers expect their favorite food joints to maintain the minimum required standards of cleanliness and hygienic protocols. However, a photo allegedly clicked at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru will make you nauseuos.

The man shared pictures of an unhygienic kitchen, which he claims is from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

Sahil Karnany uploaded two pictures on Twitter showing cleaning mops and brushes hanging just above trays of pizza dough in the kitchen. Also, clothes, reportedly belonging to the employees, are seen hanging on the wall above the trays.

Sahil Karnany wrote on Twitter: "This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore".

The man did not reveal the exact location of the outlet, but made it clear that it is in Bengaluru.

Responding to the tweet, Domino's said that the company has zero tolerance for violations of their operating standards and that the incident would be "thoroughly investigated".

We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, (1/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022

People on social media said that they were disappointed by the negligence and called for action to be taken against the outlet.

One user wrote, "Don't you care a bit about the health of your customer ? Government should step in immediately."

@dominos_india don't you have common sense to keep them separately??? You guys eat that only??@fssaiindia@DHFWKA - pls enquire. — Kishore Reddy (@KishoreReddy_36) August 14, 2022

Dominos Bangalore has some serious issues. I've had a few experiences with them sending me the wrong order/crappy quality of food. Have made me not trust the brand anymore — Ansh (@nshshrvstv) August 12, 2022

appropriate measures will be rolled out.



Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers. (2/2) — dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022

The pizza giant has said that they are investigating the case and are "committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of customers."