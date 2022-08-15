Domino's Response After Pic Shows Mop Hanging Over Pizza Dough

Sahil Karnany uploaded two pictures on Twitter showing cleaning mops hanging just above trays of pizza dough in the kitchen.

Domino's Response After Pic Shows Mop Hanging Over Pizza Dough

The man did not reveal the exact location of the outlet, but made it clear the it is in Bengaluru.

New Delhi:

Customers expect their favorite food joints to maintain the minimum required standards of cleanliness and hygienic protocols. However, a photo allegedly clicked at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru will make you nauseuos.

The man shared pictures of an unhygienic kitchen, which he claims is from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru.

Sahil Karnany uploaded two pictures on Twitter showing cleaning mops and brushes hanging just above trays of pizza dough in the kitchen. Also, clothes, reportedly belonging to the employees, are seen hanging on the wall above the trays.

Sahil Karnany wrote on Twitter: "This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore".

The man did not reveal the exact location of the outlet, but made it clear that it is in Bengaluru.

Responding to the tweet, Domino's said that the company has zero tolerance for violations of their operating standards and that the incident would be "thoroughly investigated".

People on social media said that they were disappointed by the negligence and called for action to be taken against the outlet.

One user wrote, "Don't you care a bit about the health of your customer ? Government should step in immediately."

The pizza giant has said that they are investigating the case and are "committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of customers."

.