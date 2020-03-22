Domestic Flights In And Out Of Delhi Not Banned: Aviation Regulator

Coronavirus: The DGCA said domestic flights in and out of Delhi are not banned

The Delhi government's order banning flights at the Delhi airport as part of its sweeping lockdown measures in the city to counter the spread of coronavirus, ran into trouble as the Director General of Civil Aviation - the country's aviation regulator -- said domestic flights will continue to operate from the airport.

"All domestic and international flights which are coming to Delhi are being suspended," Mr Kejriwal said while announcing the lockdown along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this evening.

Within minutes, the DGCA issued its comment in a keen reminder that it is the Centre and not the Delhi government, which has jurisdiction over the aviation sector.

Airlines have played the key role in the spread of COVID-19 from a tiny corner in China to every continent and practically every nation in the world. In the process, airlines have been one of the hardest-hit sectors as social distancing started and travel became the first casualty.

Last week, Indigo had announced pay cuts for its staff. Some airlines - domestic and international -- have cut down their services.

Two days ago, the government temporarily stopped all incoming international flights. Only the domestic flights are operating at the moment.

As COVID-19 spread across the country and touched 260, Delhi was placed under lockdown till March 31 - part of the imposition of nationwide restrictions. Delhi has sealed its borders, stopped public transport and shut shops, allowing in only the essential items.

The Delhi Metro has already announced that it will stop services till Mach 31 and the Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city, banning gatherings of more than four people.