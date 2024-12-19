Does Sugar Cause ADHD, Dementia, Insomnia, Ageing? A Fact Check

The video has garnered 67 lakh views and 181,000 likes.

A viral Instagram post by David Maher, who has 436,000 followers, claims that sugar has numerous harmful effects on the body, including the controversial statement that "sugar in a baby's brain is called ADHD."

"Sugar in a baby's brain is called ADHD," the influencer in the video claims.

Then it goes on to state various conditions allegedly caused by sugar

"Sugar in an adult's brain is called Dementia and Alzheimer's

"Sugar in your eyes is called Glaucoma."

"Sugar in your teeth is called cavities."

"Sugar in your skin is called ageing."

"Sugar in your sleep is called insomnia."

"Sugar in your blood is called Diabetes."

The claims have been reproduced in a tweet by @Minal_IAS, an account with 26.3k followers, which has garnered 13.6k views.

Claim 1: Sugar in a baby's brain is ADHD and sugar in an adult's brain is called Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Dr. Veena Kalra, a pediatric neurologist with 36 years of experience, emphasizes that ADHD is a complex neurodevelopmental disorder with multiple contributing factors.

"ADHD is a nuanced neurodevelopmental condition characterized by symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. It affects approximately 5-7% of children globally and is primarily diagnosed in childhood, often continuing into adulthood," Dr Kalra told First Check. "The disorder's origins are multifaceted, involving genetic predisposition, prenatal exposures, birth conditions, and potential differences in brain structure."

Dr. Kalra dismissed the claim that sugar was a cause of ADHD. "The idea that sugar causes ADHD is a myth," he stressed.. "ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder with genetic and environmental underpinnings."

Dr Kalra further said: "I have come across many myths, and parents asking if a bad diet will cause hyperactivity or ADHD, but these are no more than just misconceptions. Scientific research has established that such disorder's causes are complex."

This study also has found no correlation between high sugar intake and ADHD incidence in children aged 6-11.

"That persistence of high consumption or an increase in sugar consumption between 6 and 11 years of age was not associated with higher incidence of ADHD between 6 and 11 years of age," the study pointed out.

"The higher sugar consumption by children with ADHD is possibly a consequence rather than a determinant of the disorder. The results suggest that there is no association between sucrose consumption between 6 and 11 years of age and incidence of ADHD," the study explained.

As for dementia, Dr Kalra clarified that sugar does not lead to any such neurodegenerative disorder.

Claim 2: Sugar in your eyes is called Glaucoma.

First Check contacted Dr Manisha Agarwal, Secretary of the Vitreo Retina Society of India (VRSI) dismissed the claim:

"Sugar in the eyes is not glaucoma. What happens is that diabetes and high blood sugar increase the risk of developing glaucoma. People with diabetes are twice as likely to develop glaucoma. High blood sugar can damage retinal blood vessels, leading to increased eye pressure and optic nerve damage," Dr Agarwal said.

Claim 3: Sugar in teeth is cavities.

Cavities are not "sugar in teeth" but a result of sugar's interaction with bacteria, according to WHO.

"Dental caries develop over time; loss of tooth substance (enamel and dentine) is caused by acid production resulting from bacterial metabolism of sugars," the global health organization explains in a write-up titled 'Sugars and dental caries-on its website, adding these bacteria produce acid that erodes tooth enamel, creating small holes called cavities.

"High levels of dental caries occur in middle-income countries, where sugar consumption is high... There is a clear dose-response relationship between sugar consumption and dental caries," the piece reads further.

Therefore, even though the claim being made is incorrect, the association is in fact correct: An increase in the amount of sugar consumption increases the chances of the development of cavities.

Claim 4: Sugar in the skin is ageing

Dr Kaushal Verma, a dermatologist at AIIMS, New Delhi, attested to a direct association between sugar in skin and ageing.

"Studies exploring this topic have concluded that Sugar does directly contribute to skin ageing. It happens through a process called glycation. Sugar molecules attach to collagen and elastin proteins, then that leads to the creation of Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), which might damage protein structures in the skin, reduce skin elasticity, accelerate wrinkle formation, cause loss of skin thickness, trigger inflammation," Dr Verma told First Check.

"In a way, yes if a person consumes excessive sugar it will lead to visible signs of ageing on the skin," he concluded.

Claim 5: Sugar in your sleep is called insomnia.

Dr. Dey A. Ballav, General Physician at AIIMS, New Delhi, said that excessive sugar intake can disturb sleep.

"Sugar does not directly cause or lead to insomnia, but there are studies now that a diet high in refined carbohydrates and excessive sugar can cause sleep disturbances," Dr Ballav told First Check.

This study also confirms the negative effects of high-added sugar on sleep quality and duration and recommends reducing its intake to less than 10% of the total energy for better health and life quality.

Claim 6: Sugar in your blood is called diabetes.

The WHO defines diabetes as, "a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves."

Dr Ballav elaborated: "Sugar in itself is not an enemy and everyone should be able to enjoy it. It is a source of energy but the excessive consumption of it is what needs to be tackled and stopped."

The key takeaway is that the viral Instagram post misrepresents the impact of sugar on health. Consuming sugar in moderation does not lead to negative consequences.

(This story was originally published by First Check, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)