Does Sanchar Saathi Spy On You? What NDTV's Forensic Analysis Found

Controversy erupted last week over the Central government's mandate for smartphone makers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app, with opposition parties alleging it could be used to spy on citizens. Though the order was later withdrawn, the question lingers: Does this app really snoop on users? Does it store call logs, messages, or private photos as claimed by many on social media?

NDTV's Forensic Deep Dive

To find answers, NDTV's Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team conducted a forensic analysis on the app's Android 10 version using decompilation, a method widely used by developers and researchers. We examined 250 directories of code and over 200 files. Our findings were validated by two independent security researchers and a Gurugram-based cybersecurity firm.

The verdict: The app doesn't appear to engage in snooping.

"Continuous background syncing and the possibility of future over-the-air (OTA) updates (in simple language: app updates) mean transparency," says Aseem Shrey, founder of ShipSec AI and the lone researcher willing to be named.

Why The Fear?

The concerns about the potential snooping by the app stem from the long list of permissions it seeks. While the iOS version requires access to photos, files, and the camera, the Android version requests more - but not unusually so. Popular apps like Google, Instagram, and X seek similar or greater access.

Fears vs Forensic Findings

Let's understand what this app does in the context of fears expressed by concerned citizens.

Fear 1: Government can access call and SMS logs

Finding: After registration, the app captures details of incoming, missed, and rejected calls for the last 29 days, but not outgoing ones. This aligns with one of the app's purposes: reporting fraudulent calls.

Sanchar Saathi uses an Application Programming Interface (API) to transfer data from the user's phone to government servers. While call logs are stored in the phone's RAM, the API transfers information from the database that stores only those numbers that are reported as fraud or scam calls by the user.

Data syncs every 15 minutes, which means the app checks in with government servers 96 times a day.

Fear 2: App collects IMEI number, which can be used to track users

Finding: On devices running Android 10 and above, IMEI identifiers are not accessible to ordinary apps. Apps need "READ_PRIVILEGED_PHONE_STATE" permission from Google, which Sanchar Saathi doesn't have.

Instead, it uses Android's in-built MediaDrm API, recommended by Google to avoid IMEI logging.

The app also runs on Android 9, wherein it can read IMEI numbers. "However, I didn't find any API that accessed that," Shrey notes.

Fear 3: App sends photos and videos to the government

Finding: It's not clear if the app sends media files to its servers or not.

Since Android 10, Google's 'Scoped Storage' limits an app's broad access to media files. Sanchar Saathi uses MediaStore API, which is part of this feature. Currently, most smartphones are running Android 15 or 16.

Sanchar Saathi implements strong security practices to prevent the interception of data stored on the phone and in transit. NDTV could not analyse network traffic because all communications were blocked.

Why Concerns Persist

Some background processes of the app don't appear to be in sync with its stated purposes. For instance, the app uses "WAKE_LOCK," which prevents the phone from sleeping - a feature common in music or navigation apps. However, Sanchar Saathi offers no such service.

It also auto-starts after every reboot, and uses "READ_PHONE_STATE", which can detect call status, if a phone is connected to the internet, and, on older Android versions, read IMEI.

On the app's page, Google Play puts it succinctly: "Updates to Sanchar Saathi may automatically add additional capabilities" to it.

Sanchar Saathi does not behave like a mass surveillance tool.

(With inputs from Aayushman Choudhary, Head of AI, NDTV's Product Team)