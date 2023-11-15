36 Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda

The plunged into a 300-feet gorge.

Thirty-six people were killed and several others injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. The bus skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said.

The injured are being shifted to the government hospitals in Kishtwar and Doda.

Officials said a rescue operation has been launched and some bodies have been retrieved.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said that a helicopter service was being arranged to transport the injured.

"Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help, as required being provided," Mr Singh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condoled the deaths in a post on X.

"Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations," Ms Mufti posted on X.