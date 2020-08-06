Doctors Protest Over Suspension Of Colleague On Covid Duty In Tripura

Tripura branch of Indian Medical Association has supported the agitating doctors.(Representational)

The government doctors in Tripura, who have been at the forefront in the virus battle, are now at loggerheads with the state government after a doctor posted at a Covid care centre in Agartala was suspended on Wednesday.

The suspended doctor, Dr Uttam Bhattacharjee, an Assistant Professor of the Department of Ophthalmology of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), was posted at the Bhagat Singh Covid care centre.

The decision has been taken as a "disciplinary action" and what the government sources indicated a "follow up action" after Tripura's firebrand BJP MLA and former health minister Sudip Roy Burman entered the Agartala COVID care centre over a video alleging poor facilities at the centre.

This comes at a time when the state is witnessing a spike in the COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

According to the sources, the doctor guided Mr Burman during his visit and also helped him wear a PPE kit.

Since his suspension, his colleagues have been protesting and they also held a meeting with Tripura's Additional Chief Secretary SK Rakesh over the same today.

The Tripura branch of Indian Medical Association has also supported the agitating doctors.

The suspension order of the doctor might be revoked on Friday, the sources added.

Earlier, a case was filed against the former state health minister for "unauthorised entry" into the Covid care centre.

With six more COVID-19 deaths, the total death figure in Tripura has gone up to 36. Tripura has logged 5,743 Covid cases, of which 1,826 are still active.