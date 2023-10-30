'No Beds', Former BJP MP's Son Dies At Lucknow Hospital, Doctor Suspended

Bhairon Prasad Mishra sat on a protest outside the Emergency ward with his son's body.

A former BJP MP has lost his son in Lucknow's SGPGI Hospital, allegedly due to shortage of beds at the Emergency Ward. The grieving father sat on a protest at the ward with his son's dead body, till the government suspended the doctor in question and promised further action.

Bhairon Prasad Mishra's son, 41-year-old Prakash Mishra, was suffering from a kidney ailment and was taken to the SGPGI's Emergency ward around 11 PM yesterday. Mr Mishra claims no bed was available and the Emergency medical officer did nothing to help. His son died shortly after, the former MP has claimed.

Later, Mr Mishra -- who represented Banda in parliament -- sat on a protest outside the Emergency ward with his son's body.

"I have lost my son, but I sat there so these guys fall in line. After me, some 20-25 people got the treatment... When I was sitting on protest everybody was complaining about him. He should be punished," he told reporters.

The hospital authorities have promised strict action and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

"The doctor said to him to take him to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). But there were no beds available. Don't know why it was said... We have formed a committee. Strict action will be taken... The doctor has been suspended as of now," said Dr RK Dhiman, the hospital chief.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state's BJP government over the incident. "It is not the hospital's fault. But it is the fault of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Why no budgets are being given to hospital?" he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has promised strict action and visited the leader at his home. "This is an unfortunate incident. A three-member committee has been formed and the matter will be investigated thoroughly," he said.