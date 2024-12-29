"Ultra-Processed Garbage": Doctor Criticises Swiggy, Zomato Quick Meals

As quick-commerce giants Zepto Cafe, Zomato's Bistro, and Swiggy Bolt compete to deliver meals in just 10 minutes, concerns are mounting about the health implications of this ultra-fast service. Critics argue that the promise of convenience might come at the expense of public health, as these meals are often ultra-processed and lack nutritional value. Now, orthopaedic surgeon and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, Manan Vora, has added his voice to the debate.

“For the food to be delivered in 10, it needs to be cooked in 3 minutes or less,” he explained in a LinkedIn post. “And they can only achieve this with ultra-processed, ready-to-eat meals – pre-cooked, frozen, microwaved, and delivered.”

Mr Vora's concerns are supported by research, he claims, showing that ultra-processed foods can:

Increase cancer risk by 12 per cent and cardiovascular disease by 10 per cent.

Contribute to obesity, which affects 27.8 per cent of Indian adults.

Cause sugar spikes, heightening the risk of diabetes.

Contain high levels of trans fats, leading to heart disease.

He urged people to think twice before choosing quick meals. “If you don't have home-cooked food and need to order in, do so. But wait a little longer for fresh food. Don't compromise your health,” Mr Vora wrote in his post, ending with a clear message to the industry: “Dear Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto: We don't want ultra-processed garbage delivered in 10 minutes!”

The message was in agreement with an Economic Times article titled "Say No to 10-Minute Food Delivery." The post quickly went viral, with many agreeing that the trend could be harmful.

A user commented, "Absolutely agree. While 10-minute delivery sounds convenient, it's at the cost of our health. Ultra-processed meals are a quick fix but come with serious long-term health risks. We need to prioritize fresh, nutritious food, even if it means waiting a bit longer. Let's choose health over convenience."

Another wrote, "I 100 per cent agree. The 10-minute delivery will show its effect in 10 years with an increase in chronic health issues."

Earlier this month, Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, also raised concerns about India's growing fast-food culture. He described it as the "biggest epidemic" due to its negative health impacts, criticising ultra-processed foods high in sugar and palm oil. Mr Deshpande highlighted the problem of junk food addiction driven by cheap convenience meals and urged stricter regulations and home-cooked food practices. He also called on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy to improve food quality for ultra-fast deliveries.