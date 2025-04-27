Doctor, 25, Goes To Delhi For Exam, Suffers Burn Injuries In Haryana, Dies

A 25-year-old medical graduate, Bhawana Yadav, from Rajasthan preparing for postgraduate medical studies in Delhi suffered severe burn injuries while she was in Hisar. After her mother was informed, she took her daughter to Jaipur, where the young doctor died during treatment on Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding her death are fuzzy.

Gayatri Yadav, her mother, has filed a zero FIR in Jaipur. The same has been forwarded to Hisar Civil Lines Police station for further investigation.

Bhawana Yadav completed her medical studies from Philippines in 2023. She was preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, a medical licensing exam in India, compulsory for Indian citizens and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders who obtained their MBBS degree abroad.

According to the mother's complaint, the 25-year-old was attending online classes and travelling to Delhi weekly for tests. On April 21, she was in Delhi for an exam. In Delhi, Bhawana used to stay with her sister, who is preparing for the Civil Services Exam. On April 21 and 22, Bhawana stayed with her sister and appeared for her exams. On April 23, Bhawana called her mother to say she would return by 24th morning, but never did.

On April 24, a man named Umesh Yadav called the medical graduate's mother to inform her that Bhawana suffered burn injuries and was admitted to Soni Hospital in Haryana's Hisar.

Soon after, the mother reached Hisar. The hospital was unclear where Bhawana was found or the circumstances leading to her condition. Due to the severity of her injuries, the 25-year-old was later shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she died during treatment on the night of April 24.

The mother has claimed that there were sharp weapon injury marks on her daughter's abdomen. She further alleged that her daughter was stabbed and then set on fire, suggesting she was murdered. Bhawana's laptop, mobile phone and other valuables are missing, she further claimed.

