"Do Not Be BJP's Lollipop": Mamata Banerjee Cautions Election Commission

Mamata Banerjee had a simple request to the Election Commission: "Do not be BJP's lollipop".

"Remember, you cannot do anything by threatening me. You want NRC and want to delete names from the voter list when election comes. Election Commission, I bow down before you, salaam to you... Please don't be BJP's lollipop, abiding by every demand they make," said Ms Banerjee, addressing a government event in Burdwan district.

The Chief Minister slipped in a warning as well.

"The people of the country won't have mercy on you," said Ms Banerjee.

The Election Commission is facing unprecedented scrutiny over its credibility and independence. Opposition leaders and critics have alleged that large-scale rigging of elections is impacting the overall results of the vote. The ECI has denied all charges.

Accusing the BJP of raising the NRC bogey before every election, Ms Banerjee alleged that the party is using the Election Commission to roll out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to brand Indian citizens who crossed over to this part of the country during and before 1971 as Bangladeshis.

"We will not allow them (BJP-led Centre) to carry out their agenda to harass and deport every Bengali-speaking citizen by labeling them as Bangladeshis," she said.

Recalling the contributions of Bengali luminaries in shaping the nation's destiny and bringing about its modernity through social reforms, Ms Banerjee said, "We will rise in protest if there are attempts to muzzle our voices. We will chant both Joy Hind and Joy Bangla as Bengali is in our veins, in our blood. Bengali occupies the top berth among the spoken languages in the world. Any insult to our mother will not be tolerated."

Claiming that 22 lakh migrant labourers currently work outside the state, the Chief Minister said, "They are now being assaulted in BJP-ruled states for speaking in Bengali."

"But 1.5 crore migrants from outside Bengal are working here. And we ensure their safety, security," the Chief Minister added.

