DMK Urges Centre To Declare Kanyakumari As Disaster Hit District A meeting of DMK district secretaries urged the Centre to release funds for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in Kanyakumari besides providing compensation to the families of fishermen who were affected by Ockhi.

Share EMAIL PRINT The state govt demand for a relief package of Rs 13,520 crore is yet to be sanctioned by the Centre. Chennai: DMK today urged the Centre to declare Kanniyakumari as a national disaster hit district and requested it to sanction funds for taking up rehabilitation and relief works in the cyclone Ockhi affected areas there.



"Even after 40 days of cyclone Ockhi crossing the Kanniyakumari coast, the state government's demand for a relief package of Rs 13,520 crore was yet to be sanctioned by the Centre", a meeting of DMK district secretaries said a resolution.



The meeting also urged the Centre to release funds for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in Kanyakumari besides providing compensation to the families of fishermen who were affected by Ockhi without further delay.



The meeting, in another resolution, urged the Centre to instruct Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stop holding of review meetings with officials on implementation of schemes.



It said the Governor's action was against the state's autonomy.



The meeting also congratulated the former telecom minister A Raja and party's Rajya Sabha MP K Kanimozhi, who were acquitted in the 2G spectrum case.



