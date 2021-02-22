DMK Suspends MLA K Venkatesan Who Quit Puducherry Assembly

CM and his cabinet resigned after seeking a confidence vote in the House on Monday.

The DMK on Monday suspended its Puducherry functionary K Venkatesan, who resigned as MLA, for ''violating'' party discipline.

Venkatesan, who represented Thattanchavadi constituency in the Puducherry Assembly, quit as a legislator on Sunday, blaming lack of funds to meet people's demands in the constituency.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan in a statement said Venkatesan "violated party discipline" and brought "disrepute" to it.

"...he is being suspended from all posts including primary membership," he said.

The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, which had the support of the DMK and an independent legislator, fell on Monday following a spate of resignations over a month that reduced it to a minority with just 12 members in the 33-member House where the opposition outnumbered it with 14 MLAs while there were seven vacancies.

The chief minister and his cabinet resigned after seeking a confidence vote in the House on Monday.





