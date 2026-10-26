DMK Ex-Minister Arrested. He Allegedly Took Rs 100-Crore Bribe From Schools

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been arrested by the Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore corruption case involving the granting of licences and other approvals to private schools, sources told NDTV.

The arrest follows an investigation into allegations that money was collected from private educational institutions on the promise of securing government approvals, with investigators identifying 177 schools that they believe were affected by the alleged scheme.

Mahesh, a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was named as an accused after investigators said evidence gathered during the inquiry, including material obtained from digital devices and statements recorded during questioning, pointed to his alleged involvement in corruption and breach of trust.

The police subsequently invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister, who has denied the allegations and challenged the case against him.

The DMK has accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of using investigative agencies to target political opponents.

The arrest comes after the Madras High Court dismissed Mahesh's anticipatory bail petition on Monday. Justice V Lakshminarayan rejected the former minister's plea for protection against arrest. Mahesh has separately approached the court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.