DMK Chief M Karunanidhi Gifted His House In 2010 For A Hospital

On the eve of his 86th birthday, DMK Chief Karunanidhi donated his residence at Gopalapuram.

Departed DMK chief M Karunanidhi gifted his residence at upscale Gopalapuram in Chennai in 2010 for setting up a hospital for the poor.

On the eve of his 86th birthday, he donated it to Annai Anjugam Trust, (named after his mother) to run a hospital for the poor after his and his wife's lifetime.

In 1968, he registered the house in the name of his sons Alagiri, Stalin and Tamilarasu and after getting their consent in 2009, the DMK veteran had donated it to the trust.

Former union minister A Raja and noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu are among the trustees of the Trust.

Karunanidhi purchased the house in 1955.