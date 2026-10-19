DLF To Launch Rs 58,000 Crore Luxury Homes In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Over Next 3 Years

India's largest real estate developer by market capitalisation, DLF Ltd, plans to launch residential projects with a sales potential of over Rs 58,000 crore over the next two to three years, as demand for luxury homes remains strong among homebuyers and investors. According to a report by PTI, the company plans to launch around 24 million square feet of residential space in the medium term, with Gurugram and Mumbai among its key markets. DLF is targeting sales bookings of Rs 20,000 crore in the financial year 2026-27.

DLF's Luxury Housing Launch Pipeline

The planned launches are part of a broader strategy announced at the beginning of the 2024-25 financial year. At the time, DLF had outlined plans to launch residential projects spanning 37 million square feet, with an estimated sales potential of Rs 114,500 crore.

In the past two and a half years, the company has launched projects covering 14 million square feet, with a sales potential of more than Rs 56,000 crore, according to its latest investor presentation.

DLF is now preparing to bring the next phase of its luxury housing projects to the market. During a conference call with analysts, Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, said the company was gearing up to launch luxury projects in Gurugram and Mumbai in the second half of the current financial year.

DLF's Luxury Projects See Strong Demand

DLF's luxury housing portfolio has seen strong demand, with its super-luxury project, The Dahlias, recording significant price appreciation over the past two years, Ohri said. Launched in October 2024, the 17-acre project in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram, comprises 420 apartments and penthouses. Around 275 units had been sold by September, according to Ohri.

In August, a penthouse in the project, with a super area of 17,200 square feet and a carpet area of 10,500 square feet, was sold for Rs 271 crore.

In another development, DLF launched The Aureva, a senior living project spread across 4.17 acres in Gurugram, during the second quarter of the current financial year. The project comprises 172 luxury homes, all of which were sold for a total of Rs 1,985 crore.

DLF's Sales And Financial Performance

DLF recorded property sales bookings of Rs 4,457 crore in the first half of the current financial year. The company aims to achieve sales bookings of around Rs 20,000 crore in FY27. On Friday, DLF reported a 10% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301.35 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 1,180.09 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its total income rose to Rs 2,297.30 crore from Rs 2,261.80 crore a year earlier, largely supported by other income.

For the first half of FY27, DLF's consolidated net profit increased to Rs 2,095.25 crore from Rs 1,942.76 crore in the year-ago period. However, total income declined to Rs 3,902.86 crore from Rs 5,242.68 crore.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects covering over 352 million square feet. Its commercial rental portfolio, comprising offices and shopping malls, spans around 50 million square feet. The group has a development potential of approximately 275 million square feet across residential and commercial segments, including projects currently under execution.

(With Inputs from PTI)