DK Shivakumar's Wife, Mother Approach Court Against Probe Agency Summons

Earlier in the day, the high court heard the regular bail plea filed by DK Shivakumar.

The wife and mother of jailed Congress Karnataka leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to them by the Enforcement Directorate.

The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Gowarama, the mother of the Congress leader and Usha Shivakumar, his wife have approached the court seeking quashing of the summons issued against them.

During the course of hearing, DK Shivakumar's legal team led by senor advocate Siddharth Luthra argued that the case against their client is a result of political rivalry.

The court was also appraised of the medical condition of DK Shivakumar. His counsel told the court that the former leader underwent surgery in last month and is in custody for more than a month.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was hearing the bail plea, has now posted the matter for October 17. On the next date of hearing, the probe agency will put forth its stand.

Meanwhile, during a separate hearing in the Rouse Avenue Court, DK Shivakumar was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who sent him to judicial custody till October 25.

