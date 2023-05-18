'Not Too Happy, But Decision In Party Interest': DK Shivakumar's Brother

DK Shivakumar wanted to be Chief Minister, his brother said.

Karnataka Chief Minister contender DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh on Thursday said the arrangement offered by the Congress leadership has been in the interest of Karnataka, but it has not left them happy.

"This decision has been taken in the interest of Karnataka and the party... My brother wanted to become Chief Minister, but he didn't become. We are not too happy with this decision," he told NDTV.

Mr Suresh said that the final agreement may include splitting the five-year term between Mr Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, who is set to be named Chief Minister, according to Congress insiders.

"It is not clear what formula has been proposed. I am hearing they have proposed a two-and-a-half-years term-sharing," Mr Suresh said.