'Had You Been Made Chief Minister...': DK Shivakumar To Congress Chief

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is understood to have told party president Mallikarjun Kharge this evening that he is ready to work as an "ordinary MLA" if he does not get the Chief Minister's post. Sources said while Mr Shivakumar presented his case for the top post, he had also pointed out that Mr Kharge himself, despite his stature and position, never became a Chief Minister.

"I don't mind if you become the Chief Minister," sources quoted him as telling Mr Kharge during their one-on-one this evening.

Mr Shivakumar also said he has not been told that his arch-rival and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister. But his opinion was asked on the issue.

"If I do not get the Chief Minister's post, I am ready to work as an ordinary MLA. Ever since Siddaramaiah joined the party, he has always been in power, either as an LOP or as the Chief Minister," sources quoted him as telling Mr Kharge.

The Congress chief met the two contenders today before taking a call on the knotty question of who would become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, a state the party won on Saturday with a massive mandate.

But the question of the top post has been giving the party a headache, in view of its implications for the general election next year.

The party had sent observers to meet the new MLAs individually and take their feedback. There are reports that Mr Siddaramaiah is the choice of a majority of the MLAs.

The team has submitted its report and had several rounds of meeting with the party's top leaders. Earlier today, Mr Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal had a meeting to discuss the situation.