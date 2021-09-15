Diwali Firecrackers Banned In Delhi This Year Too Over Pollution

The Delhi government on Wednesday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital due to concerns over air pollution levels during Diwali.

The move mirrors that by the ruling AAP last year, when air pollution levels were also linked by to the wider spread of COVID-19.

"In view of the dangerous condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali in the last three years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. (This is) so that people's lives can be saved," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.