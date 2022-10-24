PM Modi In Kargil To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers." Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

Earlier today PM Modi took to social media to extend his Diwali greetings to the nation.

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," The PM tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)