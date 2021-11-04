Odisha's Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Goddess Kali Sand Art With 2,000 Diyas

Diwali 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik made the sand art using 2,256 earthen diyas.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created Goddess Kali at Puri beach in Odisha by using over 2,000 earthen diyas on the eve of Diwali.

Mr Pattnaik made the sand art using 2,256 diyas, carrying a message "A happy Diwali. Have a green Diwali and safe Diwali".

"On the occasion of Diwali my sand art of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas and a message of have a green Diwali, safe Diwali at Puri beach in Odisha, Mr Pattnaik Tweeted.

On the occasion of #Diwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2256 diyas and a message of " Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali ", at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyDiwalipic.twitter.com/Y1AubykHTQ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 3, 2021

Mr Pattnaik also shared a video of the sand art.

#HappyDiwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas and a message of " Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali ", at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/2AOi3chQGK — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 4, 2021

Diwali is one of the most anticipated festivals in India. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 4. The festival of lights celebrates the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Diwali marks the return of a victorious Lord Rama to the city of Ayodhya after vanquishing Ravana. To celebrate the festival, people begin shopping days in advance, they deck up the house, buy new clothes, and make sweets and other delicacies at home.