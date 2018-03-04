Divisive Politics Over Kathua Rape-Murder Case 'Deplorable': Jammu And Kashmir Minister

Deplorable that divisive politics is being played by some over the most reprehensible act of rape & murder of an innocent girl. Dangerous attempts of polarizing situation in otherwise tolerant & inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly act need to be discouraged: Mr Naem Akhtar — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) March 3, 2018

Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar today said divisive politics was being played over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua district of the state.Body of the 8-year-old girl was found from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the area.On January 23, the state government handed over the case to the state police's crime branch, which arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the girl.Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) had arrested a 15-year-old boy and claimed that the accused had strangulated the victim after she resisted his rape attempt."Deplorable that divisive politics is being played by some over the most reprehensible act of rape & murder of an innocent girl. Dangerous attempts of polarizing situation in otherwise tolerant & inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly act need to be discouraged," the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) quoted Mr Akhtar as saying in a series of tweets on the issue.The state public works minister was apparently referring to the recently formed 'Hindu Ekta Manch' which staged a rally recently for the release of the accused and demanded a CBI probe in the matter.Dangerous attempts of polarising situation in otherwise tolerant and inclusive Jammu region over a dastardly act need to be discouraged, Mr Akhtar asserted.Kathua district observed a shutdown on Saturday to press for a CBI probe into the incident. The shutdown was observed days after BJP leaders and state Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga met the Manch leadership and assured their support for a CBI probe into the incident.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.