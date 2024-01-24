'Disturbing Trend' Of Arrests Of Tamil Fishermen: MK Stalin In Letter To Centre

There is a pressing need for diplomatic efforts to address the situation, MK Stalin said (File)

Expressing concern over the "disturbing trend" of arrests of fishermen from his state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the Centre today to revive a joint working group since there was a "pressing need" for diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar released by the Tamil Nadu government today, Mr Stalin flagged the latest arrest of six fishermen from the state's Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their two fishing boats. The fishermen were arrested on January 22.

"In recent times, there has been a disturbing trend of arrests involving Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities, creating an alarming situation that demands immediate attention. These arrests not only undermine the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil community but also contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty among the fishing population," he said.

Such arrests jeopardise these rights, threatening the cultural and economic fabric of the Tamil fishing communities, the Chief Minister said.

"In light of these concerns, there is a pressing need for diplomatic efforts to address the situation. A revival of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka focused on fisheries-related issues could provide a constructive platform for dialogue."

"I request you to take the necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group to sort out the long pending issues between the Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy so that the arrests of innocent fishermen are avoided," Mr Stalin added.

