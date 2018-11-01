District Magistrate Sets Example, Admits Son To Anganwadi Centre

She said that her son was feeling very good along with the rest of the children

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria has set an example for others to follow by admitting her nearly two-year-old son in an Anganwadi centre at Gopeshwar village instead of an expensive city school.

The factor that motivated her to make the choice was to help her son grow up in an atmosphere which encourages sharing, she said.

"Anganwadi centres have all the facilities and a holistic environment which is good for the growth of a child," the Chamoli District Magistrate said expressing happiness at her decision.

"Education, fun and food go hand in hand at these centres. My son is feeling very good there along with the rest of the children," she said.

Another reason behind her decision may have been her feeling that the general attitude towards Anganwadi centres should change, Swati said.

"My son had food with his classmates and was visibly happy when he returned home," said the Chamoli DM whose husband Nitin Bhadoria too is an IAS officer currently posted as Almora's District Magistrate.

"Tuesday was Abhyuday's first day here and he had khichdi with the rest of the children," said Manju Bhatt, a volunteer at the Anganwadi centre.