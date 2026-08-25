District Collectors Get Power To Grant Citizenship In 8 Regions Under CAA

In a major overhaul of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implementation process, the Centre has given district collectors the authority to decide and approve citizenship applications in eight states and Union Territories, replacing the current committee-based system.

The change follows two notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 19, signalling what officials describe as a move to simplify and accelerate the processing of citizenship applications from eligible migrants covered under the CAA.

Under the revised framework, district collectors will no longer merely assist in processing applications. They will now serve as the final authority for examining applications, verifying documents, conducting inquiries, administering the oath of allegiance and granting citizenship under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act.

The decision marks one of the most significant administrative changes since the CAA rules were notified and implemented.

Committees Out, Collectors In

Until now, citizenship applications in the affected regions were routed through district-level committees and empowered committees before a final decision was taken. The new rules eliminate that layer of scrutiny.

Applicants will continue to submit their applications electronically, but the entire process -- from verification to final approval -- will now be handled by district collectors.

According to the amended rules, a collector who is satisfied that an applicant meets the eligibility requirements under the law can directly confer Indian citizenship.

Where The New Rules Apply

The revised system will be implemented in:

* Gujarat

* Rajasthan

* Punjab

* West Bengal

* Assam, excluding notified tribal areas

* Tripura, excluding notified tribal areas

* Jammu and Kashmir

* Ladakh

Pending Cases Shifted To Collectors

A separate Gazette notification issued alongside the rule changes directs that all pending citizenship applications before Empowered Committees and District Level Committees in these regions be transferred to the respective District Collectors.

The order took effect immediately upon publication.

The government has also withdrawn certain earlier notifications, effectively ending the committee-based arrangement introduced under the 2024 framework in these areas.

Push To Speed Up Citizenship Process

The move comes amid a renewed focus by the Centre on implementing the CAA and clearing pending applications.

Officials say the new structure is intended to reduce procedural delays by placing responsibility with a single authority instead of multiple bodies.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said citizenship certificates would be issued more quickly to eligible beneficiaries covered under the law.

Who Is Eligible Under The CAA?

The Citizenship Amendment Act offers a fast-track route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and entered the country on or before December 31, 2014.

The law was passed by Parliament in 2019, while the rules required for its implementation were notified in 2024.

What The Change Means

The latest notifications do not alter eligibility under the CAA. The categories of people who can apply remain unchanged.

What has changed is the authority empowered to take the final call.

For applicants in the eight notified regions, the District Collector now stands at the centre of the citizenship process, with the power to scrutinise applications and directly grant citizenship, a shift that could significantly shorten the path from application to approval.