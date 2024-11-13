Display Names, Phone Numbers: Vendors At Delhi's Najafgarh Vegetable Market Told

The association said there were around 300 vendors in the market.

Street vendors at a vegetable market in Delhi's Najafgarh will have to display their names on carts in a move the local councillor and the market association claimed was aimed at preventing "illegal" Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants from selling produce there.

The market association has also directed the vendors to display their phone numbers on nameplates on the carts, which will have a unique "thela number" issued by it.

The decision to implement this plan was made in a meeting of the market association with the local councillor earlier this month, following complaints of unidentified sellers, suspected to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, selling produce.

Local BJP Councillor Amit Kharkhari said the move was not meant to discriminate against anyone or any particular community but for security.

Nazafgarh Vyapar Mandal President Santosh Rajput told PTI, "We have asked all street vendors in the area to submit identity documents such as Aadhaar for verification." This record will be maintained by the market association and submitted to the local police as well as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for security purposes, he added.

The association said there were around 300 street vendors who sold farm produce in the market area.

There are plans to complete the verification process by November 20, Rajput said.

"With this move, we aim to improve the system in the vegetable market. If the names and phone numbers of vendors are displayed on their carts, any buyer with a grievance can report it to us. This will also help us identify illegal migrants selling goods. We will forward their details to the MCD and the police," he said.

Anyone who does not have a nameplate will not be allowed to sell their produce in the market, he added.

Kharkhari said the decision to implement the action was taken unanimously by the market association and locals during a meeting at his office.

"This is not being done to discriminate against anyone or any particular community. This is just for security. We have received several complaints about unauthorised persons operating in the market. Keeping this in mind, the decision was made and is being implemented," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)